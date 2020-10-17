Fear the Walking Dead S06E02 Opening Minutes Are Wonderfully Horrific

Okay, before we get to a look at the opening minutes to this weekend's Fear the Walking Dead, a few house cleaning notes. First off, if you didn't get a chance to check out the virtual festival ATX TV on Friday then you missed out on a screening of the Lennie James-directed "Welcome to the Club" (followed by a really fun and informative panel)- but we saw it. No spoilers, but let's just say that the season's strong start is not only not lost this round but if this is a sign of the season's quality? This will go down as the best season of Fear yet. Oh, and maybe it's just us but the final season made us laugh in a good-cheesy way- like when Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed high-five and hug it out after racing on the beach in Rocky III.

Which brings us to this weekend's episode, one that offers viewers a lot of backstory and movement in the lives of Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Daniel (Rubén Blades), and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) while folding Virginia's sister, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), deeper into the action. But put all of that aside when you watch the opening minutes to "Welcome to the Club" so you can truly appreciate what might be one of the more horrifically disturbing scenes in the TWD universe- definitely of the series' run. It's one of those scenes that you start thinking, "I'd never be stupid enough to…" and then by the time it's over, you're a little more wide-eyed after seeing just how easily things can go so wrong, so fast:

Earlier this week, the spotlight turned to Alicia and Strand in a preview clip for this Sunday's episode, where the two make it pretty clear that they are literally and figuratively done with taking anymore sh*t anymore:

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 2 "Welcome to the Club": Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat. Directed by Lennie James.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.