Fear the Walking Dead S07E01 Preview: For Strand & Will, A Deadly Fog

With only a day to go until the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for its seventh season, it's going to be interesting to see how the show balances the two dramatically different worlds that Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James) find themselves in. Even more interesting is the thought of what it is that ends up going down that brings their worlds crashing down on each other. Speaking of Strand's world, we get a brief look inside of it in the following preview from the season opener. In it, Strand and newcomer Will (Gus Halper) deal with the dangers that a dense fog can bring.

Now here's a preview for "The Beacon," with AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning for Season 7 starting this Sunday night:

Now here's a look at the Fear TWD Season 7 trailer along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, a look at the trailer for TWD: World Beyond Season 2 along with overviews of its first two episodes, too:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 1 "The Beacon": While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past. Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.