Fear the Walking Dead S07E04 Preview: It's… Emile's Head in a Box!

As the mysteries surrounding the still-missing Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the rumored safe haven "Padre" continue to grow, this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead gets viewers caught up on how things are going with Al (Maggie Grace), Sarah (Mo Collins), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Daniel (Rubén Blades), and Wes (Colby Hollman) since Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) sent CRM choppers in to whisk them away from the bombs. But "Breathe with Me" finds Sarah worried about Wendell's (Daryl Mitchell) well-being so she heads out for answers. Unfortunately, she ends up taking on a "traveling partner" in Josiah LaRoux (Demetrius Grosse), the late & beheaded bounty hunter Emile's twin brother. He has some sibling guilt he's dealing with on his end, too. But the problem for Sarah is that his problems will only be solved by killing Morgan (Lennie James), and we're pretty sure she's not going to let that happen.

Now here's a look at the sneak preview for this weekend's episode, "Breathe with Me" (and if you didn't read the headline above to the tune of SNL's "D**k in a Box" then we are very disappointed):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Head in a Box' Sneak Peek Ep. 704 | Fear The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY3t4EwWsFI)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4 "Breathe with Me": While searching for Wendell, Sarah crosses paths with a dangerous survivor. Directed by Tara Nicole Weyr and written by Nazrin Choudhury & David Johnson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear The Walking Dead 7×04 PROMO TRAILER Season 7 Episode 4 [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3E-UXpkJdg)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.