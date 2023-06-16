Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, preview, season 8, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 Preview: Morgan REALLY Wants His Ax Back

Here's a tension-filled sneak preview for the midseason finale of AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead, S08E06 "All I See Is Red."

So, yeah – looks like we were right. Yesterday, we shared the trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 "All I See Is Red" while expressing our concerns over Morgan's (Lennie James) current mental state. Considering he just had to put down Grace (Karen David) while dealing with ghosts from his past, it's pretty understandable. And the following sneak peek that was released earlier today isn't helping matters. In the following clip, Madison (Kim Dickens) finds Morgan after a massive smackdown that Morgan can't remember. But even as Madison tries to calm him down, Morgan remains focused on only two things. Getting his ax back – and then getting Mo (Zoey Merchant) back.

So here's a look at AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 "All I See Is Red," followed by a look back at the previously-released previews for the final midseason finale:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 "All I See Is Red" Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 "All I See Is Red": Morgan (Lennie James) fights his past as he and Madison (Kim Dickens) race to stop PADRE's expansion. Directed by Michael Satrazemis and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Justin Boyd, here's a look back at the trailer and preview images from the midseason finale:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead nearing its halfway mark, here's a look back at the official trailer:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!