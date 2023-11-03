Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Opinion, Preview, Trailer, TV, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, season 8, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08E09 Trailer; Quick Thought on Dwight/Sherry

Along with a trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E09: "Sanctuary," why we're concerned about the future of Dwight and Sherry.

Article Summary An official episode trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E09: "Sanctuary" has been released.

We also share a quick thought on why we're concerned for Dwight and Sherry's future.

In addition, we have some highlights from an interview with EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis about the final episodes.

Satrazemis on the final episodes: "You never know what you're going to see".

Following up on the preview images that were released earlier this week, we're getting a look at the official episode trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E09: "Sanctuary." In this chapter, we witness the hardships & struggles over at PADRE, with the spotlight on Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), June (Jenna Elfman), Victor (Colman Domingo), and Dove (Jayla Walton). But before we get to that – just a quick thought? After what happened to Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) last week, we're really hoping that a trend where characters who weren't part of the original run start getting knocked off isn't happening. Because Dwight and Sherry have been a brutally honest representation of just how tough love, a relationship, and a family can be in the land of the undead. I'm not saying that I'm looking for an unrealistic "…And They Lived Happily Ever-After!" but they've earned the right to a future – either alone or together. And we're apologizing in advance if we're off and we end up losing June instead – another huge mistake, if that's the case. Just my two cents…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Images, Overviews & More!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 "Sanctuary": Fractured after escaping the downfall of the Tower, the survivors find themselves facing the challenges of life under PADRE, where they will be forced to choose between who they've become and who they want to be. Here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode that were released earlier today:

Dwight and Sherry have entered the fight… Don't miss a new episode of #FearTWD this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/zzITQg0UiR — FearTWD (@FearTWD) November 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

