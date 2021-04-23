Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E10 Opener: A Hopeful Day Takes A Turn

Yesterday, we had a teaser and sneak preview for this weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead that left us wondering where things go at this point now that it appears Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes are finally on their way to creating the community they've fought over two seasons to achieve. With Virginia (Colby Minifie) taken out by June (Jenna Elfman), there's no reason why everyone can't work together for a better tomorrow. Small problem? Strand (Colman Domingo) and Daniel (Rubén Blades) have a whole lot of shared backstory to resolve. And as you're about to see from the following two-dozen-plus images awaiting you below, that's not even close to the dramas at play as a power vacuum has a number of folks jockeying for position. Meanwhile, "The End is the Beginning" folks continue plotting and planning away- which is why what we've seen up to this point has us concerned. Like Strand tried to remind Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Virginia was building an army to take on someone or something- but who or what?

Which is what the following "meeting of the minds" appears to be addressing in the opening minutes of this weekend's episode "Handle With Care"- but as "hopeful" as Daniel describes the day as starting? There's an ominous feeling in the air that things aren't quite right- and are about to go very, very wrong:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'Handle with Care' | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 610 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihM-L3fLnSQ)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 10 "Handle With Care": Daniel is tasked with keeping the peace but will need to face his own threat to protect his friends. Written by Channing Powell.

Here's a look at the previously-released promo for with Domingo and Blades teasing what viewers can expect- followed by a sneak preview with Grace (Karen David) in need of medical equipment only Morgan can get:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Victor & Daniel Teaser: Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 610 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIEhI-lLgWk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'What About the Baby?' Sneak Peek Ep. 610 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEwcdYY4aIc)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood) joining the cast this season.