Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Will Explain Madison Surviving Season 4

With only a little more than two weeks to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns, there were already a ton of questions that fans had even before finding out that the eighth season would also be it's last. Now, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss are offering some thoughts on what viewers can expect from the final season and if there were difficulties working with a shortened season. But first, for all of those Madison (Kim Dickens) fans out there? Yes, you will be getting the backstory on how she was able to make it out of Season 4 alive.

Yes, Viewers Will Learn How Madison Survived the Stadium: Though not sharing how it will happen (flashback or discussed), how Madison survived what appeared to be a Season 4 deathtrap will be addressed. "Honestly, that is a very important story point that will be addressed in this season," Goldberg confirmed during an interview with Insider. "We will answer how she survived the stadium."

Was a 12-Episode Final Season a Challenge? "Yes and no," Goldberg shared. "It's just two blocks of six as opposed to two blocks of eight. We still approached it in the same way in terms of how we organized the stories, and that was really it. We knew in enough time that we could tailor what we were doing to six episodes versus eight."

So What Will the Final Season Have to Offer? "I think the thesis statement really is, 'The end is in the beginning,' and, for all these characters, it is really having them acknowledge where they started and then, us as an audience, experiencing where they end up and seeing who they've become over the course of however many years they've been on the show," Chambliss explained. "They may have to face their pasts in order to move forward," Goldberg added.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Heather Cappielo): After fleeing PADRE, June's safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight and Sherry and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Ron Underwood): Mo's hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.