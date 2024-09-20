Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next Releases New Intro Trailer

Arc System Works dropped a new trailer today for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next, giving players an introduction to the game

Article Summary Arc System Works released a new trailer introducing River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next, out Nov 6, 2024.

Experience Kunio as Guan Yu and other River City characters in this retelling of Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

Ride customizable Red Hare motorcycles and tackle inventive battle tactics in gameplay twists.

Explore flashy moves and strategies inspired by Romance of the Three Kingdoms with a unique River City twist.

Arc System Works revealed the next entry in the long-running River City series, as we're getting River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next. The three-minute video goes over the game's story, some of the mechanics, and a lot of the gameplay you'll encounter as you essentially play their retelling of the classic Chinese tale. To which they reveal a couple of facts about the first two chapters. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on November 6, 2024.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

Follow the wild antics of over 100 River City characters coming together! The River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next sequel story begins following the Battle of Red Cliffs and continues with a mad dash toward the climax of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, the Battle of Wuzhang Plains. The beloved River City ruffian Kunio takes on the role of the hero of the Three Kingdoms, Guan Yu, joining the hot-blooded battle over the nation. River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next will include the following story and action gameplay:

River City Cast in Three Kingdoms Roles – Including Kunio as Guan Yu, Misako as Zhuge Liang, Goda as Liu Bei, Yamada as Cao Cao

Including Kunio as Guan Yu, Misako as Zhuge Liang, Goda as Liu Bei, Yamada as Cao Cao Romance of the Three Kingdoms Twists – The story of famous generals joining Liu Bei's army in the battle against rival Cao Cao takes some inventive River City-style twists thanks to the influence of Kunio and his friends.

The story of famous generals joining Liu Bei's army in the battle against rival Cao Cao takes some inventive River City-style twists thanks to the influence of Kunio and his friends. Get on Red Hare and Send Enemies Packing! – Kunio can move through the stages on his motorcycle, Red Hare. Soar down the road while tossing enemies aside and even create your own customized Red Hare ride by collecting parts. Meeting certain conditions can even change Red Hare into something other than a motorcycle…

Kunio can move through the stages on his motorcycle, Red Hare. Soar down the road while tossing enemies aside and even create your own customized Red Hare ride by collecting parts. Meeting certain conditions can even change Red Hare into something other than a motorcycle… Arsenal of Flashy Tactics and Specials – Similar to the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, game players can experience clever strategies employed by military tacticians. Set the stage aflame with Fire Tactics Wash the enemy base straight away with Water Tactics Summon familiar faces to aid in battle with an all-new Tactic Combine these Tactics with your special moves to conquer the unique stages where enemies await!

Similar to the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, game players can experience clever strategies employed by military tacticians.

