Thrill Of The Fight 2 Releases New Trailer With Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming VR boxing title Thrill Of The Fight 2, as the game receives an official release date

VR developer and publisher Halfbrick Studios have released a new trailer for Thrill of the Fight 2, as the game is on track to be released this November. The game will bring back all of the action from the first title with a number of improvements, as they have reimagined the experience in several ways for a fun but challenging game. The team will release it into Early Access first, with no set time for the full release yet, but it will give players a chance to try it out while they work to complete the game. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will launch on November 21, 2024, for Meta Quest.

Thrill of the Fight 2

Jab, dodge, and sweat your way to the top of the boxing world! The undisputed champion of VR boxing games returns with a stunning, fully reimagined sequel to the original breakout hit. The Thrill of the Fight 2 delivers a truly authentic boxing experience that may be the closest you'll ever get to stepping into the ring! Glove up your fully customizable avatar and test your skill while working up a sweat in the new online player versus player-mode. Challenge friends or enter the arena through skill-based matchmaking as you battle through breathtaking arenas. Grab your gloves, step through the ropes, and defend your title! The closest you may ever get to stepping into the ring and discover a truly authentic boxing experience. Push yourself to unlock greatness and challenge friends in online multiplayer in the stunning, fully-reimagined sequel to the original breakout hit.

Exceptionally high-fidelity boxing experience

Immersive online multiplayer with skill-based matchmaking and direct matches

In-game achievement delivers real-world fitness gains

Fully customizable player avatar

Responsive, true-to-life physics

Stunning graphics and realistic immersion

Engaging competitive gameplay

Progression through grand, cinematic arenas

A quantum leap from the original game

The best boxing VR game ever made.

