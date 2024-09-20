Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: deathwatch, splinter cell

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Teaser Previews Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher

With Liev Schreiber set as Sam Fisher, here's a teaser for Derek Kolstad, Netflix, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

If you had a chance to check out the final night of Netflix's Geeked Week, then you know that over a dozen live-action and animated series received a ton of news and previews. One animated project that we're particularly happy to see having made the cut was Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Not only did we get a teaser for the series, but it was also confirmed that Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, The Perfect Couple) would be voicing none other than Sam Fisher.

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series listed as "Coming Soon" for now, the clip above begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft – with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent were published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer – with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft, serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!