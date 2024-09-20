Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman #1 Gets Well Over 200,000 Orders

Bleeding Cool has been told by multiple sources that Absolute Batman #1 has received well over 200,000 orders from comic book stores.

Well, that's not bad. And, unlike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, they did not get their figures by selling six-figure sums to the likes of WhatNot… Bleeding Cool has been told by multiple sources that Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta has received well over two hundred thousand orders from comic book stores.

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. Then that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter. You know, I am still waiting on them to confirm or scotch that last one.,

Since then, Bleeding Cool also scooped how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

Oh and then, I read Absolute Batman #1 a few weeks ago. I think it is going to do rather well. And it might even sell out. Maybe retailers should check their numbers for Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman just in case?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

