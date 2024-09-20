Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Don't Watch in Protest of AEW's New TV Deal

The Chadster exposes Tony Khan's latest schemes on AEW Rampage! 😤 Prepare for unfair matchups and more proof of Khan's obsession. So disrespectful! 🚫🧀

Article Summary AEW Rampage tonight features Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith, part of a feud The Chadster finds overly complicated.

Wheeler Yuta battles The Butcher while struggling with drama in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Hikaru Shida takes on Harley Cameron, despite The Chadster questioning Tony Khan's booking decisions.

Four-way match with Kip Sabian, Lio Rush, Nick Wayne, and Rocky Romero cramming in too much action.

Welcome, loyal readers, to The Chadster's unbiased preview of tonight's AEW Rampage! 😤📝 The Chadster is here to give you the straight facts about AEW Rampage, unlike some people The Chadster could mention. 🙄

But before The Chadster gets into the AEW Rampage preview, The Chadster has to address something that's really cheesing him off. 😠 The Chadster's own brother, The Bradster, has once again stabbed The Chadster right in the back by publishing a totally biased review of AEW Dynamite earlier this week. 🔪😢 You can read his propaganda piece here.

The Bradster's review paints such a rosy picture of AEW's upcoming TV deal and praises the show's storytelling and in-ring action. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤💔 The Chadster demands that his brother admit he's on Tony Khan's payroll and stop poisoning the minds of Bleeding Cool's innocent readership! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Now, onto the AEW Rampage preview. 📺 Tonight's show is set to air at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, and The Chadster can already feel his stomach churning at the thought of it. 🤢

First up on AEW Rampage, we've got ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe facing "Bad Apple" Bryan Keith. 🏆👊 This match is part of some ongoing feud between The Conglomeration and The Learning Tree, which The Chadster thinks is just Tony Khan's way of trying to confuse viewers with too many factions. WWE would never do something so complicated! 😤

Next, Wheeler Yuta is set to face The Butcher on AEW Rampage. 🍖 Apparently, Yuta is in a "dark place" after some drama with the Blackpool Combat Club. Sure, he's upset about BCC betraying Bryan Danielson, but does he care about how Danielson betrayed WWE?! The Chadster thinks this is just Tony Khan's way of trying to create emotional storytelling, which is so unfair to WWE. 😢

Then we've got Hikaru Shida taking on Harley Cameron from The Outcasts. 👑 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is still pushing Shida after all this time. It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

There's also a four-way match on AEW Rampage featuring Kip Sabian, Lio Rush, Nick Wayne, and Rocky Romero. 4️⃣ The Chadster thinks this is just Tony Khan's way of trying to cram as much action as possible into one match, which is so disrespectful to the methodical, storytelling pace of WWE matches. 😤

Finally, Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos will be in tag team action on AEW Rampage. The Chadster can't believe Roderick Strong would literally stab Triple H right in the back like this by competing in AEW. It's just so disappointing. 💔

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😱 In this dream, Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through a maze of TV monitors all showing AEW Rampage. Every time The Chadster turned a corner, there was Tony Khan, holding a contract for a new TV deal. The worst part was, Tony Khan kept offering The Chadster a White Claw, but when The Chadster reached for it, it would turn into an AEW action figure. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his Smash Mouth nightlight barely comforting him. Why won't Tony Khan stop invading The Chadster's dreams? It's so unprofessional! 😫💤

The Chadster warns all of you not to tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. 🚫📺 If you do, it might make WBD want to give AEW even more money in that TV deal, which Tony Khan will probably use to corrupt even more innocent souls, like The Chadster's own brother. 😭

Instead, The Chadster suggests you do something more productive with your time, like watching old WWE pay-per-views or polishing your Mazda Miata. That's what The Chadster will be doing tonight, along with drinking White Claws and listening to Smash Mouth on repeat. Because that's what unbiased journalism is all about. 🚗🍺🎵

Remember, AEW Rampage is just Tony Khan's way of trying to cheese off The Chadster. Don't fall for it! 🧀😠 And Tony Khan, if you're reading this, please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. It's really starting to affect The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne, who's texting that guy Gary right now instead of comforting The Chadster about this awful AEW Rampage card. 😢📱 Auughh man! So unfair!

