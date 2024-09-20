Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2, Mufasa: the Lion King

Moana 2 And Mufasa: The Lion King Are Heading To IMAX

Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King are both heading to IMAX theaters when they are released in November and December, respectively.

Competition for IMAX screens will be fierce with Gladiator II and Wicked also releasing in November.

December sees more contenders like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the animated Lord of the Rings movie.

Despite their predecessors' success, Moana 2 and Mufasa will have a tough battle for IMAX dominance.

Space at premium theaters has become the thing to fight for at the box office. People only have so much money these days, and if they shell out the funds to see a film in theaters, they will probably go big or go home, which perhaps means IMAX. Now that we're heading into the busy fall season, you'll see many movies fighting for space at IMAX theaters, but there are only so many. There will be a lot of films that have a week or so on screens before something else comes along and takes its spot, or movies will have to share space. Most theaters only have one IMAX screening, so each movie gets only half of the allotted screening of the day if they have to share. It will be an IMAX bloodbath, and Disney is getting involved in the action, to the surprise of no one. Deadline has confirmed that Moana 2 in November and Mufasa: The Lion King in December are both heading to IMAX screens.

If you've looked at the release schedule at all in the last couple of months, you know that things are very busy in November and December. In November, the competition will include films like Gladiator II and Wicked, which are both going to be fighting for premium seats. In December, it's a little unclear who exactly will be in the IMAX fight, but there are plenty of contenders, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the animated Lord of the Rings movie, just to name two. So despite their processors' impressive box office hauls, both Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King have their work cut out for them later this year. Moana 2 will be released on November 27th, and Mufasa: The Lion King will open on December 20th.

