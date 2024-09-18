Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: 300, zack snyder

Zack Snyder Offers 300 Series Update: "Getting Ready to Dive In"

While promoting Netflix's Twilight of the Gods, Zack Snyder offered an update on how things are going with the upcoming 300 prequel series.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Warner Bros. Television's prequel series to Zack Snyder's Gerard Butler & Lena Headey– starring 2006 film 300, Snyder – is expected to direct and executive produce – was sharing how it felt working with Warner Bros. Discovery again and how it felt to be returning to the film to expand upon its universe. With this being Netflix's Geeked Week and having his "Rebel Moon" films and Twilight of the Gods animated series to promote, Snyder has been going to press interview route – and that's where he was asked for a status update on how development is going.

"We're just getting ready to dive in and get to work on it. It's super fun, I love the world," Snyder shared with ComicBook.com. "And even just in the preliminary meetings we've had talking about, like, 'What if this happened or that happened,' just a lot of it's just really fun to go, wow, it's a rich standard. It's similar to this [Twilight of the Gods] in a weird way. As far as there's a lot of underpinnings." In addition, Deborah Snyder is expected to executive produce under her and Zack Snyder's Stone Quarry production banner – with Stone Quarry's Wesley Collier, as well as Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann, expected to join the project.

Zack Snyder's original film was based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley's graphic novel of the same name and also starred Rodrigo Santoro, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Tom Wisdom, and Michael Fassbender. With a reported budget of $65 million and a global box office gross of over $450 million, it's no surprise that 300 would be a potential franchise opportunity. In fact, 2014 saw the release of 300: Rise of an Empire – based on Miller's graphic novel Xerxes – that saw Headey, Santoro, and other original cast members returning, and Sullivan Stapleton tapped for the lead role of Themistocles. Though Zack Snyder would serve as a co-writer on the screenplay, he did not return to direct. While not exactly the level of global box office that the original film was, "Rise" would go on to take in more than $337 million worldwide – and that's based on a reported budget of $110 million.

