The Sandman Season 2: Kirby, Sturridge Share Behind-the-Scenes Look

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge and Kirby shared an amazing behind-the-scenes look at how production is going with Season 2.

Heading into Geeked Week 2024, Netflix promised some big intel on the second season of Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman. – and the streamer kept its promise on the final day of the four-day fan event. With host Joe Manganiello being joined by Kirby (Death), viewers were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette offering the best look yet at what's to come with "Season of Mists." But before that happened, Tom Sturridge (Dream) was welcomed to the stage to share what they're looking forward to this season – and that is the opportunity to share with the fans the "family reunion" with the Endless.

The Sandman Season 2: A Preview

"Each of these characters is as powerful as Dream — nearly as clever — and far more ruthless," shared Heinberg. "Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless." Here's a look at who's set to play who during the second season of the Netflix series:

Ruairi O'Connor (The Morning Show, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) is Orpheus, a poet, musician, oracle, and the only child of Dream and the muse, Calliope (last seen in The Sandman, Episode 11). Orpheus is an idealistic, romantic young man — and very much his father's son — until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love.

Freddie Fox (The Great, Slow Horses, The Gentlemen) is Loki, the god of chaos. Loki is a charming, seductive shape-shifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted.

Clive Russell (The Cursed, Sherlock Holmes, Game of Thrones) plays Odin, the father of Thor and blood-brother of Loki. He is a longtime ally of Dream's, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök.

Laurence O'Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Gentlemen) is Thor, the storm god. With his hammer, Mjollnir, Thor is brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites for food and drink, battle, and sex.

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, Death and Nightingales, Red Rock) is Nuala, and Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Dirt) is Cluracan, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie. Nuala and Cluracan are siblings who are opposites in every way. Nuala is responsible, empathetic, and principled. Cluracan is an impulsive rogue who lives for pleasure. They disagree about everything, except their devotion to each other.

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, Sex Education) plays Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement. He's also the inspiration for Shakespeare's Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Indya Moore (Queen & Slim, Pose, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) plays Wanda, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. Wanda proves herself to be an indispensable guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world.

Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) is the voice of Barnabas, the canine companion of the Endless's Prodigal brother. Barnabas is loyal and loving, but an outspoken cynic. Meaning, he's both man's best friend and man's sharpest critic.

The newest additions to the second season cast join previously announced castmembers Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal – joining The Endless cast that includes the returning Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Returning for the second season are Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer, the original 11 episodes of the series debuted on Netflix in 2022. In July, Tortoise Media released the podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, which included assault allegations against the author. Gaiman has denied the allegations.

