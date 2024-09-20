Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Nexus, valiant

Mike Baron's Nexus Comes To Valiant & Alien December 2024 Solicits

Valiant Entertainment's parent company, Alien Books, has the return of Mike Baron's Nexus with Kelsey Shannon, out in December.

Valiant Entertainment concludes their Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe in their December 2024 solicits, with tie-in title Shadowman: Soul Eaters and the final Black, White & Bloodshot. But its parent company, Alien Books, also has the return of Mike Baron's Nexus by Mike Baron and Kelsey Shannon, also out in December.

RESURGENCE #4 (OF 4) CVR A BALDO

VALIANT

OCT241235

OCT241236 – RESURGENCE #4 (OF 4) CVR B NOBI

OCT241237 – RESURGENCE #4 (OF 4) CVR C BALDO VIRGIN

OCT241238 – RESURGENCE #4 (OF 4) CVR D NOBI VIRGIN

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Guillermo Fajardo, Julio Azamor (CA) Fernando Baldo

A fleeting truce ensues between the heroes as Dr. Neela Sethi takes everyone to the Faraway. Outside of time, Neela and Ivar reunite. But the peace is short-lived when they discover a terrible truth about the Faraway. In deep space, X-O Manowar continues his search for help. Meanwhile, Master Darque has his own plans to rule both Liveside and Deadside. The battle for the Valiant Universe is near!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #3 (OF 4) CVR A LUJAN

VALIANT

OCT241239

OCT241240 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #3 (OF 4) CVR B PONCE

OCT241241 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #3 (OF 4) CVR C LUJAN VIRGIN

OCT241242 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #3 (OF 4) CVR D PONCE VIRGIN

(W) AJ Ampadu (A) Sergio Monjes (CA) Leo Lujan

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN!

Jack Boniface must travel to the Soulside to convince Sandria Darque to join him in his battle against her brother, Master Darque. Sandria may also be the best way to free Alyssa from the Magpie curse. But the journey into the Soulside won't begin unless Shadowman sneaks into Dr. Silk's lab and finds the Ring of Solomon!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR A ORTIZ (MR)

VALIANT

OCT241243

OCT241244 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR B SUAYAN (MR)

OCT241245 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR C PERLIN (MR)

OCT241246 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR D ORTIZ VIRGIN (MR)

OCT241247 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR E SUAYAN VIRGIN (MR)

OCT241248 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR F PERLIN VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello, Martin Renard, David Baillie (A) Eduardo Risso, Julio Azamor, Joao Azeitona (CA) Rafael Ortiz

Return to the world of Bloodshot in the thrilling third installment of the Black, White, and Blood anthology! Brian Azzarello, Martin Renard, and David Baillie deliver new and brutal challenges! Each tale delves deep into Bloodshot's psyche, exploring themes of loyalty, revenge, and the line between hero and villain in stark black, white, and blood-red shades. Featuring stunning artwork by Eduardo Risso, Julio Azamor, and Joao Azeitona, this issue is a must-read for fans of intense superhero action!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

NEXUS SCOURGE #1 (OF 2) CVR A SHANNON

ALIEN BOOKS

OCT241251

OCT241252 – NEXUS SCOURGE #1 (OF 2) CVR B WHITE

OCT241253 – NEXUS SCOURGE #1 (OF 2) CVR C ORCHARD

OCT241254 – NEXUS SCOURGE #1 (OF 2) CVR D SHANNON VIRGIN

OCT241255 – NEXUS SCOURGE #1 (OF 2) CVR E WHITE VIRGIN

OCT241256 – NEXUS SCOURGE #1 (OF 2) CVR F ORCHARD VIRGIN

(W) Mike Baron (A / CA) Kelsey Shannon

The Eisner Award-winning science fiction vigilante is back in a universe-shattering tale that's essential for all Nexus fans!

Mike Baron and Steve Rude's Nexus enters a new era with classic characters and an all-new villain that's destroying the universe one planet at a time.

It's a breathtaking new vision for the Nexus Universe by series co-creator Mike Baron and up and coming artist Kelsey Shannon (Batman Adventures, GI Joe).

Nexus: Scourge is an all-new era of Nexus; a two-issue event by Mike Baron and Kelsey Shannon exclusively from Alien Books! Planet destroying action and a wry wit that's perfect for fans of Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and classic Doctor Who.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

I DRAGON GN VOL 03 (OF 3)

ALIEN BOOKS

OCT241257

(W) Juan Gimenez (A / CA) Juan Gimenez

Made Trofen's revenge draws nearer. After Prince Jorkin disclosed the hidden entrance to Rosentall Castle to their enemies, Made's troops prepare a surprise attack. Meanwhile, within the castle, a secret related to Valka's transformation, fiercely guarded by Madragon, is finally unveiled.

The last installment of this fantasy trilogy full of action and adventure, from the author of The Metabarons!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

VALIANT UNIVERSE HERO ORIGINS ETERNAL WARRIOR TP

VALIANT

OCT241249

(W) Greg Pak, Peter Milligan (A) Trevor Hairsine, Clayton Crain, Cary Nord (CA) Patch Zircher

Explore ETERNAL WARRIOR, a captivating series that blends ancient lore with modern-day action. Follow the unyielding Gilad Anni-Padda, the Eternal Warrior, sworn to protect the Earth across centuries. Journey through time as he battles foes from forgotten eras to contemporary threats, showcasing his unparalleled combat skills and strategic wisdom. This book combines epic historical settings with thrilling contemporary conflicts, offering a deep dive into a warrior's eternal struggle and his timeless heroism.

Contains the first series of the Eternal Warrior, set in the past, present and future of the Valiant Universe! From New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Planet Hulk) and superstar artists Trevor Hairsine (X-Men: Deadly Genesis) and Clayton Crain (Carnage), among other talents!

Content: Eternal Warrior #1-8, Eternal Warrior: Days of Steel #1-3, Eternal Warrior: Awakening #1.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

VALIANT UNIVERSE HERO ORIGINS BRITANNIA TP

VALIANT

OCT241250

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Juan Jose Ryp, Robert Gill, Alvaro Papagiani (CA) Dave Johnson

Ruled by the Fates. Manipulated by the Gods. Commanded by Caesar. In the year 65 A.D., one's destiny was not his own. At the height of Nero's reign, a veteran of Rome's imperial war machine has been dispatched to the farthest reaches of the colonies to investigate unnatural happenings… In the remote outpost of Britannia, Antonius Axia – the first detective – will become Rome's only hope to reassert control over the empire's most barbaric frontier…and keep the monsters that bridge the line between myth and mystery at bay…

Contains the first appearance of Antonius Axia and many other Valiant Universe characters! Comics legend Peter Milligan (Shade the Changing Man) and incendiary artists Juan José Ryp (Frank Miller's RoboCop) and Robert Gill (X-Force) lead a phantasmagorical expedition in the lands between darkness, desire, and destruction.

Content: Britannia #1-4, Britannia: We Who Are About to Die #1-4, Britannia: Lost Eagles of Rome #1-4, Britannia: The Great Fire of Rome #1.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

