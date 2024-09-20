Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Supreme Darkness Booster Pack

The first official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game release for 2025 has been revealed in the form of the Supreme Darkness Booster Pack

Article Summary Konami reveals the Supreme Darkness Booster Pack, hitting shelves on January 25, 2025, with 101 new Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

Features new "Evil HERO" monsters and support cards, including Supreme King Jaden's revamped Elemental HEROes.

New Speedroid and Crystron cards make Synchro Summoning easier, with exciting Pendulum/Tuner Speedroid additions.

Introducing a new theme with Continuous Trap Monsters that transform into Warriors, offering dynamic battlefield strategies.

Konami revealed one of the first releases coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game in 2025 today, as we got our first bit of info about the Supreme Darkness Booster Pack. This new set will have 101 new cards added to the game, which includes a brand-new World Premiere theme and 25th Anniversary Celebration additions with 25 Quarter Century Secret Rares and one special card. The set breaks down to 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. 24 of these cards are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rares. We have more info on the set below, as it will be released on January 25, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Supreme Darkness Booster Pack

The King is not amused…but he will be – and you will, too! – with the brand-new "Evil HERO" monsters coming in Supreme Darkness! Supreme King Jaden's "Evil HERO" monsters are back in a big way! Evil versions of Elemental HEROes Bubbleman and Prisma are coming, and the Supreme King's new version of Neos, which has the power to take over your opponent's monsters! There are plenty of "Evil HERO" Fusion Monsters to choose from, and this set adds even more, plus new support cards to make it easier than ever.

If you're looking for something in the fast lane, it's time to speed back into action with new "Speedroid" cards that make Synchro Summoning a breeze! There are two new Pendulum/Tuner Speedroid monsters, plus a couple of new Synchro Monsters styled after Yugo's favorites, including the biggest "Clear Wing" Synchro Dragon yet. Put the pedal to the metal and leave your opponents in the dust! Fans of Synchro Summoning can also grab new "Crystron" monsters, including a new Synchro Monster. Keep an eye out for a new Level 2 Tuner that can Special Summon a "Crystron" anytime your opponent activates an effect, then you can immediately perform a Synchro Summon!

And an all-new theme that are the masters of bouncing around the field makes its grand debut in Supreme Darkness. This Deck works by placing its Continuous Trap Monsters straight into your Spell and Trap Zone. As face-up Continuous Traps, they give constant buffs to all your Warrior monsters. But when you want, these Trap Cards can spring to life as Warrior monsters themselves, then bounce back to the safety of the Spell and Trap Zone when things get too hectic, ready to pop out again when the time is right. You can look forward to all of this and so much more that is yet to emerge from the Supreme Darkness!

