Batman Is Every Two Weeks From DC Comics.. But Is Now Two Weeks Late

Batman #154 has been delayed by a couple of weeks... for the 6th of November. But that's when Batman #155 is scheduled to come out....

Diamond Previews still has Batman #154 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico scheduled for the 16th of October. Which is when it was solicited to be published.

But Lunar Distribution, which have more of a direct line in to DC Comics, have Batman #154 delayed by a couple of weeks… for the 6th of November.

BATMAN #154 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

Look for DC Comics to announce that this comic book is running a couple of weeks late very soon, and expect the same for Batman #155 which is also scheduled for that date…

BATMAN #155 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Jorge Jimenez

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman is reeling! But the investigation isn't over just yet! The Court of Owls is intent on destroying Bruce Wayne's life, while Commander Star continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in Gotham City! It all heats up in the unforgettable new chapter of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

We wouldn't normally worry ourselves over a comic book that's a fortnight late but a) this is Batman, traditionally the bestseller in the direct market and b) It's gone fornightly as it is, so the impact may be greater.

