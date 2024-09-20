Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: CDPR, cyberpunk

Cyberpunk: Netflix, CD Projekt Red Drop Teaser for Animated Series

In a teaser, Netflix and CD Projekt Red announced plans for a return to Night City with what appears to be a new animated Cyberpunk series.

Among the wave of titles that were either announced or updated during the final night of Netflix's Geeked Week, it was the teaser that the streamer and CD Projekt Red dropped announcing an animated return to Night City that got the attention of a whole lot of "Cyberpunk" fans. What's the project about? We're not sure – it could be a continuation of "Edgerunners" – though the lack of wording in the teaser leaves that still a question mark. With a timeframe for it hitting screens still listed as "Coming Soon," we can only hope to get some more details – animation studio, voice actors, etc. – sooner rather than later. Check out the announcement in the video above, and let us know your thoughts.

A Look Back at "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners"

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) & featuring an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill), CD PROJEKT RED (Cyberpunk 2077) & Studio Trigger's (Little Witch Academia, Kill La Kill) anime focuses on a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

With the anime currently streaming, here's a look at the official NSFW trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (including a version dubbed in English), followed by a look at the Studio Trigger Version of the trailer:

The English dub cast includes David — Zach Aguilar, Lucy — Emi Lo, Maine — William C Stephens, Dorio — Marie Westbrook, Kiwi — Stephanie Wong, Pilar — Ian James Corlett, Rebecca — Alex Cazares, Falco — Matthew Mercer, Gloria — Gloria Garayua, Ripperdoc — Borge Etienne, and Faraday — Giancarlo Esposito:

With the anime kicking things off with the musical stylings of Franz Ferdinand's "This Fire," here's a look at the opening credits to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

And here's a look back at the official teaser as well as the previously-released preview clip for Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

The show was created by renowned game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, with the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt creative teams involved in the project. Bringing the world to life in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the acclaimed Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, with Imaishi directing the show. Yoshinari was assigned as chief character designer as well as executive animation director. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder') and Yoshiki Usa ("Gridman Universe" series) were in charge of writing the screenplay based on the story provided by CD PROJEKT RED. Akira Yamaoka ("Silent Hill" series) composed the score for the series.

