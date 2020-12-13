Final Resolution Results: Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh, Kenny Omega

Man, I love that guy! I'm Jude Terror, back up in the lineup tonight for Bleeding Cool's live Impact Wrestling Final Resolution coverage. I'd like to thank El Presidente for joining us here on the Bleeding Cool Wrestling team. I'm sure El Presidente will help take the wrestling section to the next level.

Gia Miller knocks on the door of Kenny Omega's bus. Don Callis answers. Callis chastizes Miller for thinking this is "teen beat." Callis says Kenny will not get involved in Final Resolution tonight. Gia asks what he's doing here then. Callis says he's visiting family. Callis says he's going back to family time and gets back on the bus.

Tasha Steelz, the special guest ring announcer for this match, comes to the ring. Steelz gives an elaborate introduction to… herself. She vamps for a crowd that's not there. Then she introduces Kiera Hogan, who is the special guest ref for this match. She is less complimentary when introducing Hernandez ("Straight out of the cookout… thinks he's cool because he's wearing Chuck Taylors"). She introduces Fallah Bahh ("Straight out of the bamboo trees.. he thinks he's a panda but he dresses like Winnie the Pooh"). Tasha is way off there; Winnie the Poo wears a shirt but no pants. Fallah Bahh wears pants and no shirt.

Anyway, they have a match. Kiera's reffing leaves something to be desired. Fallah Bahh gets his ass kicked in this match. Fallah Bahh gets a comeback after a while and hits a bunch of moves with his belly and his butt on Hernandez. Kiera does a really slow count. Bahh loses it and yells at them to "stop being rachet" and demands his money back. That lets Hernandez recover. He wins with a top rope splash.

Hernandez defeats Fallah Bahh.

This match was a lot more about the shenanigans of Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan. It was fun for what it was, though.

Hernandez wants his money back from them after the match. Tasha looks for it in her fanny pack, but it's gone. Hernandez pulls out two straight razers. Steelz and Hogan run away. It's amazing how much mileage Impact has gotten out of this wad of cash gimmick.

