Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK: Check Out Ncuti Gatwa During His Season Finale Photo Shoot

SNL UK shared a video spotlighting host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) during his photo shoot for this weekend's season finale.

Article Summary SNL UK spotlights Ncuti Gatwa in a new behind-the-scenes video and photo shoot for the Season 1 finale.

Ncuti Gatwa hosts the SNL UK season finale with Holly Humberstone as musical guest before the show returns in September.

SNL UK also shared new promos, a table read peek, and a midweek sketch playing with Doctor Who-style regeneration.

The post also revisits SNL UK’s recent cold open, with Peter Serafinowicz appearing as Nigel Farage in a future-set satire.

As sad as we are to see Sky and NOW's SNL UK wrap up its first season this weekend, at least they're doing it in style, with host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) and musical guest Holly Humberstone. Thankfully, the sketch comedy series will be back for (at least) a 12-show run beginning in September. That brings us back to the here and now, as SNL UK takes us inside Gatwa's video and photo shoot to help promote the season ender.

Here's a look at Gatwa from his video/photo shoot that was released earlier today:

Here's a look at Thursday's SNL UK promo with musical guest Holly Humberstone and SNL UK star Emma Sidi, followed by a look back at the week and last weekend's cold open:

Here's Gatwa and the SNL UK cast during Wednesday evening's table read, followed by a look back at the midweek sketch:

That brings us to the SNL UK midweek sketch… that, for copyright purposes, has absolutely nothing to do with the BBC's Doctor Who in any way, shape, or form. That being said, Gatwa learns firsthand how SNL UK gets its hosts: through regeneration (in a way that makes all the lawyers happy). In fact, Sidi and Larry Dean admit to Gatwa that there are only really two SNL UK cast members – though their demonstration doesn't go off quite as planned:

SNL UK Cold Open Tackles Starmer/Elections; Serafinowicz as Farage

With only two shows to go for the first season of SNL UK and the 51st season of SNL this past weekend, we were down to two cold opens each before both shows shut down for the summer. With that in mind, how did SNL UK kick off the season's penultimate episode? With none other than actor/comedian Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead) Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Set twenty years in the future, 2046 finds Serafinowicz's Farage as Prime Minister – in a world where Donald Trump is now known as "King Trump."

After enjoying a frosty pint, we learned that Farange's party and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's (Ayoade Bamgboye) had joined forces, resulting in a lovefest that sees Badenoch serving as deputy. The duo rattle off jokes that took aim at London's mass deportations, the growing hantavirus problem, and a fun dig at "King Trump" and his constant reassurances that he's this close to a ceasefire that would open the Strait of Hormuz. From there, George Fouracres's PM Keir Starmer and Celeste Dring's Angela Rayner make the scene. It seems Starmer needed a bit of time travel to convince him he should resign after how badly Starmer's Labour Party fared in recent local elections. Otherwise, this would be the future.

And don't think that SNL UK doesn't know how to twist the knife in-house, with a newspaper during the cold open, noting that the show had been renewed for a third season, twenty years after the second season. "Wow, a big delay. Series 2 must have been rough," Dring's Rayner noted. From there, Al Nash's time-displaced Winston Churchill appears, leading the threesome to drop the soon-to-be-classic "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!" kick-off.

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