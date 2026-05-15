Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Wrapped Principal Photography

Director Dean DeBlois confirmed on his official Instagram that principal photography on How to Train Your Dragon 2 has wrapped. He also shared a first-look image.

Article Summary How to Train Your Dragon 2 has wrapped principal photography, with director Dean DeBlois confirming the update on Instagram.

Universal announced the sequel at CinemaCon 2025 before the first live-action How to Train Your Dragon opened.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 began production in January, making the filming wrap a major milestone for the sequel.

Following the first film’s $600 million global run, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is set to open on June 11, 2027.

The sequel to the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon was announced before the first movie even came out. Sometimes, that can end poorly for studios, but in this case, the film did very well at the box office and with new and old fans alike (more or less). The sequel announcement was made at CinemaCon 2025 following a screening of the movie, but Universal didn't say much about this this year. The Universal presentation this year was pretty lackluster overall, but that's a different story. They should have had plenty to show off because How To Train Your Dragon 2 went into production in January, and CinemaCon was in April. Now we're halfway through May, and director Dean DeBlois took to his official social media channels to confirm that principal photography has wrapped and shared an image from the new film.

How To Train Your Dragon 2 currently has a release date of June 11, 2027. How To Train Your Dragon was released in June 2025 and made over $600 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by DeBlois, it starred Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur. The three animated films were released in 2010, 2014, and 2019, respectively. There have been six short animated films and three television shows, which ran from 2012 to 2018, 2019 to 2022, and 2021 to 2023.

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