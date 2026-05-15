Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: rob liefeld, savage dragon, ShadowHawk, spawn, todd mcfarlane, witchblade, youngblood

Rob Liefeld And Todd McFarlane, Together Again, For Younglood #100

Rob Liefeld and Todd McFarlane, together again, for Younglood #100, with Spawn, Savage Dragon, Witchblade and Shadowhawk in Chapel's sights

Article Summary Rob Liefeld and Todd McFarlane reunite for Youngblood #100 with a New Mutants #87-inspired variant cover.

The new Rob Liefeld and Todd McFarlane homage puts Chapel against Spawn, Savage Dragon, Witchblade, and Shadowhawk.

Image Comics calls Youngblood #100 a key part of the Summer of Youngblood, with multiple creator-driven variant covers.

Youngblood #100 also includes a never-before-published Rob Liefeld archive cover and heads to FOC on Monday, 5/18.

Rob Liefeld and Todd McFarlane have collaborated on a Youngblood #100 playing off their original cover to New Mutants #87 back in the day, and it has been going through a few variants. The latest has Chapel, the member of Youngblood that originally killed Al Simmons, Spawn, in the Cable role, with Spawn, Savage Dragon, Witchblade and Shadowhawk from the rest of the Image Comics founders in the sights rather than the New Mutants…

… and itself a take on the original Avengers #145 cover by Gil Kane. Check the fingers… and this is what Image Comics told retailers.

"The "Summer of Youngblood" just got even bigger. Two major new covers for YOUNGBLOOD #100 just got revealed, and these are going to be must-haves this June. In addition to variant covers from bonafide Image Comics legends, ROB LIEFELD & TODD MCFARLANE put together a new twist on their New Mutants #87 homage that puts the original Image Comics characters—Spawn, Savage Dragon, Witchblade, and Shadowhawk—in the crosshairs. This cover celebrates the creators and characters that changed the comic book industry forever. Also shown off today is a never-before-published ROB LIEFELD cover from the YOUNGBLOOD archives. Featuring fan-favorite characters like Shaft, Badrock, Riptide, and Cougar, no die-hard YOUNGBLOOD fan can miss this classic piece. YOUNGBLOOD #100 celebrates the series that helped launch Image Comics and these covers are the perfect way to honor one of the longest running franchises in the industry. So make sure to check those orders because YOUNGBLOOD #100 is on FOC this Monday, 5/18."

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR A ROB LIEFELD – 0226IM0275

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR B ROB LIEFELD VAR – 0226IM0276

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR C ROB LIEFELD VAR – 0226IM0277

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR D WHILCE PORTACIO VAR – 0226IM0278

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR E ERIK LARSEN VAR – 0226IM0279

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR F MARC SILVESTRI VAR – 0226IM0280

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR G ROB LIEFELD & TODD MCFARLANE RETRO VAR – 0226IM0281

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR H JIM VALENTINO VAR – 0226IM0282

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR I ROB LIEFELD FOIL VAR – 0226IM0283

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR K ROB LIEFELD & ROBERT KIRKMAN VAR – 0226IM0285

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR N ROB LIEFELD & TODD MCFARLANE VAR – 0226IM8473

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR O ROB LIEFELD & TODD MCFARLANE IMAGE VAR – 0226IM8493

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