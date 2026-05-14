Law & Order: S25E21 "Liberty": Here's Our Season 25 Finale Preview

Law & Order Season 25 finale "Liberty" centers on the murder of a military hero, pulling the FBI into Brady’s case.
Price and Maroun suspect a judge may be corrupt after unusual courtroom rulings threaten the prosecution’s case.
Baxter’s reelection campaign faces mounting political pressure as the high-stakes case collides with courtroom drama.
Get the key Law & Order "Liberty" details, including the official synopsis, trailer, and finale creative team credits.
We've got a double dose of season finales tonight, kicking off with NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn. In S25E21: "Liberty," the murder of a military hero gets the FBI pulled into Brady's (Tierney) investigation. Meanwhile, Price (Dancy) and Maroun (Halevi) are worried that a judge is on the take, just as Baxter's (Goldwyn) reelection push faces new pressures. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's season ender:
Law & Order Season 25 Episode 21: "Liberty" Preview
Law & Order Season 25 Episode 21: "Liberty" – The murder of a military hero draws the FBI into Brady's investigation; as political pressure rises during Baxter's reelection campaign, Price and Maroun worry that a series of unusual courtroom rulings mean the judge is in the defendant's pocket. Directed by Alex Hall and written by Rick Eid & Scott Gold.
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Edwards as Judge Kenneth Sullivan, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Anthony Edwards as Judge Sullivan — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Ian Blackman as Chief Judge Lehman — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Edwards as Judge Sullivan, Željko Ivanek as Atty Banks — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Anthony Edwards as Judge Sullivan — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Željko Ivanek as Atty Banks, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Željko Ivanek as Atty Banks, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, David Ajala as Detective Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Benton Greene as JAG Atty, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Detective Theo Walker, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Deshawn Wyatte as Petty Officer of the Watch — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Chance Kelly as Admiral Garvey — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Jose Alvarez as Seaman Harris, Ali Badalov as Seaman Nicholls — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Liberty" Episode 25021 — Pictured: Chance Kelly as Admiral Garvey — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.
Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.