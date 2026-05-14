Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: S25E21 "Liberty": Here's Our Season 25 Finale Preview

We've got a murdered military hero, a possibly crooked judge, and more in tonight's Season 25 finale of NBC's Law & Order, S25E21: "Liberty."

Article Summary Law & Order Season 25 finale "Liberty" centers on the murder of a military hero, pulling the FBI into Brady’s case.

Price and Maroun suspect a judge may be corrupt after unusual courtroom rulings threaten the prosecution’s case.

Baxter’s reelection campaign faces mounting political pressure as the high-stakes case collides with courtroom drama.

Get the key Law & Order "Liberty" details, including the official synopsis, trailer, and finale creative team credits.

We've got a double dose of season finales tonight, kicking off with NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn. In S25E21: "Liberty," the murder of a military hero gets the FBI pulled into Brady's (Tierney) investigation. Meanwhile, Price (Dancy) and Maroun (Halevi) are worried that a judge is on the take, just as Baxter's (Goldwyn) reelection push faces new pressures. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's season ender:

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 21: "Liberty" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 21: "Liberty" – The murder of a military hero draws the FBI into Brady's investigation; as political pressure rises during Baxter's reelection campaign, Price and Maroun worry that a series of unusual courtroom rulings mean the judge is in the defendant's pocket. Directed by Alex Hall and written by Rick Eid & Scott Gold.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

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