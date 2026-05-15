Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: goldfish, pokemon, The Campbell's Company

Nerdy Food: Goldfish Crackers Reveal Four New Pokémon Packages

Who's that Pokémon?! Four of the most iconic characters from the series are now on Goldfish Crackers for its 30th Anniversary

Article Summary Goldfish and The Pokémon Company team up for special 30th Anniversary cracker packs inspired by classic favorites.

Four Pokémon packages spotlight Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle from the original 1996 games.

New Goldfish x Pokémon packs hit retailers nationwide in May 2026, with Pikachu exclusives at Walmart and Target.

A Pokémon sweepstakes also offers a Chicago museum trip, coupons, custom merch, and plenty of Goldfish snacks.

The Campbell's Company has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to celebrate the game's 30th Anniversary with some special Goldfish packages. As you can see here, the company has released four different kinds of crackers, focused on the four most iconic pocket monsters associated with the original 1996 Game Boy title. Pikachu is, of course, front and center, but alongside him are the three choices you get to start the game with, as they have Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. We have more details below as these are available right now.

Who's That Pokémon Cracker?!

Goldfish's iconic fish-shaped crackers serve up their always-baked, never-fried signature cheddar flavor with a playful twist, as limited-edition Pokémon packs feature popular Pokémon through themed shapes, no artificial colors, and collectible-inspired packaging. After delighting fans with the Goldfish x Pokémon limited-time offering this past fall, Goldfish is expanding the collaboration with new packs, giving fans even more ways to snack with their favorite Pokémon. The Goldfish x Pokémon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle edition packs will be available at retailers nationwide starting May 2026, with the Pikachu edition pack available exclusively at Walmart and Target.

Beyond the snack aisle, the fun continues with a fan sweepstakes starting May 1, offering the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Pokémon Fossil Museum at the Field Museum in Chicago, along with additional prizes like instant coupons, free custom merch, and plenty of Goldfish. Fans can enter at Goldfishsweeps.com.

"Teaming up with Pokémon for this limited-edition launch is all about bringing fans a collaboration that feels fun, familiar, and made for sharing," said Mike Fanelli, Senior Director of Goldfish. "As one of our biggest collaborations yet, this release combines the excitement of Pokémon that many parents grew up with – now reimagined for snack time with their kids. It also marks the first time Goldfish has released crackers in a single color, making this launch feel even more special."

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