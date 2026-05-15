Moss: The Forgotten Relic Announced For Summer 2026

Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Moss: The Forgotten Relic, Polyarc

Moss: The Forgotten Relic Announced for 2026

The latest entry in the Moss series has been unveiled, as Moss: The Forgotten Relic is coming to both PC and consoles sometime in 2026

Article Summary Moss: The Forgotten Relic is officially announced by Polyarc, with the new Moss adventure launching in Summer 2026.

The new Moss game heads to PC and consoles, continuing Quill’s story beyond the acclaimed VR originals.

Players will explore a fallen kingdom, solve diorama-like puzzles, uncover secrets, and face arcane threats.

Moss: The Forgotten Relic promises a heartfelt fantasy journey, optional skip-combat access, and music by Jason Graves.

Polyarc has revealed the latest entry in the Moss franchise, as Moss: The Forgotten Relic will be coming to PC and consoles later this year. This is one of our favorite platforms in the past decade, as the team has created two awesome VR entries that really broke new ground when the current crop of VR platforms were in their infancy. This latest game doesn't appear to be VR-specific, but it does have the look and feel of a title that could easily be turned into a VR game if they wanted to. But for now, this appears to be a continuation of the first two games as a simple 3D platformer. We have more info about the game below, along with images and the first trailer, as the team is planning to release this sometime in 2026.

Continue The Iconic Journey With Moss: The Forgotten Relic

Moss: The Forgotten Relic is an emotional and atmospheric adventure set in the pages of a living storybook, brimming with myth and ancient magic. Guide a tiny but determined hero on a heartfelt journey of challenge, courage, and connection. Traverse a fallen kingdom, solve environmental puzzles woven into the landscape, and embark on a timeless adventure…

Venture through a mythic land marked by the ruins of an ancient realm slowly being reclaimed by an enduring and untamed nature. Form a powerful bond with Quill, a small and courageous mouse who looks to you for guidance, protection, and trust at every step of her journey. Uncover hidden secrets, navigate puzzling places, and confront arcane forces in an intimate and epic fable inspired by classic fantasy adventures.

Explore a fallen kingdom slowly reclaimed by nature

Guide a tiny hero through mysterious places and towering dangers

Solve handcrafted, diorama-like environmental puzzles

Discover hidden secrets and surprises off the beaten path

Face arcane threats with optional "skip combat" accessibility

Uncover the epic and heartfelt tale of a hero who needs you

Thoughtfully designed and lovingly crafted by a small team

Critically acclaimed with over 160 awards and nominations

Orchestral soundtrack by acclaimed composer Jason Graves

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