Fire Country Season 3: Check Out Our Ep. 15: "One Last Time" Preview

Here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, S03E15: "One Last Time."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek of Fire Country's intense S03E15: "One Last Time."

Bode and Jake face a lighthouse mission amidst a deadly storm.

Eve hunts the source of a mysterious flu outbreak at Three Rock.

Check out the image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks before the episode airs.

We've got a new episode of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 on the way tonight – which means that it's time to pass along a preview of what's ahead with S03E15: "One Last Time." While Bode (Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) deal with an escalating crisis at a lighthouse, Eve (Jules Latimer) hunts down the source of a flu outbreak that's hitting folks hard. Along with the episode trailer waiting for you above, we also have a look at the official overview and image gallery, and at least two sneak peeks:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 15: "One Last Time" Preview

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 15: "One Last Time" – Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve (Jules Latimer) investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Jason Hellmann:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

