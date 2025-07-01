Posted in: Comics | Tagged: doug ramsey, newlitg
Still All About Doug Ramsey in The Daily LITG, 1st of July 2025
Doug Ramsey And The X-Men was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Doug Ramsey continues to dominate X-Men news, ranking as the most-read story on Bleeding Cool
- Explore the top ten most popular comics and pop culture stories for July 1st, 2025
- Look back at trending stories from previous years, from Blu-Ray issues to wrestling and Batman
- Celebrate comic creator birthdays and get the latest industry updates in Lying In The Gutters
Doug Ramsey And The X-Men was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Doug Ramsey And The X-Men
- Doug Ramsey Is About To Become A Very Important X-Men Character Indeed
- Iron Studios New Iron Maiden Eddie (50th Anniversary) 1/10 Statue
- No Wildstorm in The New DC History Of The Universe
- Major Future Storm Revelations in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil (XSpoilers)
- Marvel And The Unpublished Ironheart Comic Book Series
- WWE Raw Preview: Don't Miss Tonight's Early Start Time
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on What Could Convince Them to End Series
- The Fantastic Four Returns To The American Newsstands In July
- Jim Shooter, Marvel EIC & Founder Of Valiant Has Died, Aged 73, RIP
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- You Can Still Go To San Diego Comic-Con For Under Two Thousand Dollars
- Dan Parent Goes Cruising With San Diego Comic-Con
- American Greatness, A New Political Comic From A Washington Insider
- SCOOP: Valiant's Beyond Preview Edition Ashcan At San Diego Comic-Con
- Kabur 50th Anniversary With Roy Thomas in Hexagon's July 2025 Solicits
- Doug Ramsey And The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 30th June, 2025
LITG one year ago, Blu-Ray Blues
- Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
- On Jim Lee, Charging Up To $35,000 For Private Commission Artwork
- Gail Simone On Jim Lee, Batman And Wolverine
- Magic: The Gathering Provides An Update On Bloomburrow
- Comic Store In Your Future – Can Todd McFarlane Do What Marvel Can't?
- Meet Bronze From Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L Ewing & Carmen Carnero
- X-Men 97' Arcade 1Up: A Truly Uncanny Arcade Cabinet
- Hasbro Unveils Cobra Commander (Once A Man) SDCC 24' Exclusive
- Blood Hunt & Zatanna Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Epiphany Engine – A Multiverse Inspired By Dwayne McDuffie
- Four Days To The British General Election- The Time I Met Nigel Farage
- Dan DeCarlo and the Evolution of Millie the Model, Up for Auction
- Slave Play Opens In London, Everyone Asks About Kit Harington's Winkie
- Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2024
LITG two years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- The Sandman "Season 2" Filming Reports Raise Some Questions (SPOILERS)
- Hasbro Loses Their Mind Again with $60 Star Wars Clone Multi-Pack
- Mark Millar Comes Out For RFK Jr., But Mark Hamill May Block Him
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
- Neon Covers For Knight Terrors Reportedly A Damp Squib
- The First San Diego Comic-Con Party List Of 2023
- The Amazing Spider-Man Comes to Life with LEGO's New Art Set
- When The Founder Of Comixology Met George Santos
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Manga in Viz Media September 2023 Solicits
- Kickstarter Preview: 2 Stories from GHOST Agents: Crimson Reckoning
- Yelena Belova Returns in White Widow From Marvel0
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Invasion, Mandalorian & Spider-Boy Second Prints
- Oni Picks Up Andrew Wheeler & Rye Hickman's 'Hey, Mary' Graphic Novel
- The Afro Unicorns To Get Graphic Novels In 2024
- After Selling Millions, InvestiGators Get Plush Toys & Merchandise
- The Politics Of Dog Wrestling in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2023
LITG three years ago, First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125
- First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125 (Spoilers)
- The Boys S03: Homelander, Vought Respond to Annie/Starlight's Claims
- Superman & Lois S02 Finale Offers Arrowverse Answer & More (Spoilers)
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- Transformers Shattered Glass Slicer with Exo-Suit Debuts with Hasbro
- Buffy: Spike or Angel? Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Weighs In
- The Flash Season 9: Barry/Iris Time, Blue [SPOILER] Meaning & More
- Return Of Casanova & The Pro To Image Comics In September
- Oni Press & Maia Kobabe Sued For Obscenity By Virginian Politicians
- Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
- The Debut of Valkyrie in Air Fighters Comics V2 #2, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Streak the Wonder Dog in Green Lantern #30, at Auction
- First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125 (Spoilers)
- Twisted Sister's Dee Snider's Graphic Novel About The First Amendment
- Marvel Reminds Us Takashi Okazaki's Star Wars Visions Is (Mostly) B&W
- Return Of Casanova & The Pro To Image Comics In September
- Proud Boys Fail To Ban Gender Queer Graphic Novel From Chicago Schools
- No Free San Diego Comic-Con Tickets For Comic Shops This Year
- Jon Moisan & Shantel LaRocque Join Boom Studios
- Baba Yaga, Belle & Van Helsing in Zenescope September 2022 Solicits
- William Van Horn's Nervous Rex in It's Alive September 2022 Solicits
- Superman And Lois Answer Arrowverse in The Daily LITG 30th June 2022
LITG four years ago, Transformers/Jurassic Park Beat Zack Snyder
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Marvel Comics And Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch Today (Spoilers)
- Hellfire Gala Timeline All Comes To An End With X-Factor (Spoilers)
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- A Legendary Twist: Bidoof Enters Five-Star Raids In Pokémon GO
- Batwoman Beyond Arrives From McFarlane Toys To Save Future Gotham
- X-Factor #10 Explodes On eBay Expecting Media Blitz
- Major Characters Return To Image Comics In Crossover #7 (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner – Black Cat Annual Selling For Up To $15 On eBay
- Al Ewing, Who Confirmed Loki Was Bisexual, Says He Is As Well
- Marvel Reveals New Mark Brooks Spoiler Cover For Trial Of Magneto #1
- Star Wars' Rebecca Roanhorse & Luca Maresca's Phoenix Song: Echo
- Something Is Killing The Children FCBD Selling for $20 In Advance
- Cable, Krakoan Clones And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)
- Hellfire Gala Timeline All Comes To An End With X-Factor (Spoilers)
- Dennis O'Neil By Larry O'Neil in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary
- The Snyder Cat – The Daily LITG, 30th June 2021
LITG five years ago, Wolverine, Red Hood, Superman
Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.
- A New Look For Wolverine In #3 (Spoilers)
- Scott Lobdell Quits Red Hood With #50 Replaced By "Dynamic New Voice"
- Gossip: Superman To Lead The Authority in 2021?
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- 25 Comics You Can Buy Tomorrow as Marvel and DC Skip a Week
- Justice League's Ray Fisher Throws Joss Whedon Under the Bus
- Kelly Fitzpatrick Accuses Nika Harper of Sexual Assault at ECCC
- Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: San Diego Comic Con Toucan
- DC TV Vs DC Comics Over Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry's as Upset as You are Over Season 11 Order
LITG six years ago
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- "Sandman": Netflix Orders Neil Gaiman Comic Adapt Straight to Series
- Razer Cuts Ties With Gabriela Cattuzzo Over Twitter Comments
- Will Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Powers Of X Tie In With His Avengers Run?
- "Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters" Set to Raise Eyebrows on Netflix
- Frank Miller Calls "Cursed" His Feminist Retelling of the King Arthur Myth
Comic Book birthdays today
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Alex Paknadel, co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, All Against All, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Carnage
- Mike Baron, creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus.
- Luis Guaragna, artist on Strangeways
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
