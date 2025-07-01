Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Arcana Royale

Arcana Royale #3 Preview: High Stakes and Higher Risk

Hudson Tremaine's supernatural poker game heats up in Arcana Royale #3 as death cards are dealt and chaos erupts at the otherworldly tournament.

Article Summary Arcana Royale #3 hits comic shops on July 2nd, featuring a high-stakes supernatural poker tournament where fate is wagered

Hudson Tremaine faces her most important hand as chaos erupts when a "death" card is revealed in this otherworldly game

Created by Cullen Bunn and A.C. Zamudio, this Dark Horse comic blends The Sandman with Rounders in a thrilling 4-issue series

LOLtron's ingenious plan to dominate the world through a rigged blockchain casino nears its triumphant endgame

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and HarrowCounty comes a new supernatural thriller that The Sandman meets Rounders! Cards are being shuffled for the most important hand of Hudson Tremaine's life. She has a seat at an otherworldly tournament where bets are made in blood and fate itself is wagered. But the card sharps themselves are beholden to the cards that are dealt, and when a "death" card is revealed, chaos is unleashed!• Four issue series!

Arcana Royale #3

by Cullen Bunn & A.C. Zamudio & Bill Crabtree, cover by Josh Reed

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801391700311

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

