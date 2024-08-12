Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: fire country, Jared Padalecki, Supernatural, walker

Fire Country Season 3 Welcomes Jared Padalecki in Recurring Role

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) is set for a recurring role on CBS's Fire Country, with a three-episode arc during Season 3.

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) is set to spend some time in series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively Padalecki has been tapped for the recurring role of Camden, "a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode's (Thieriot) raw talent."

Though Padalecki is currently only set for a three-episode arc during the third season, DH reports that the role could lead to a spinoff series – similar to what happened with the Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country (set for the 2025-2026 season) – though nothing is currently in the planning stages.

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

