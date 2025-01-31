Posted in: Max, Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fireaid, los angeles

FireAid Highlights: Nirvana Reunion, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, RHCP & More

FireAid brought out musical powerhouses to raise funds & awareness for the Los Angeles recovery/relief efforts, and they did not disappoint.

It was a night meant to bring The City of Los Angeles together, raise funds for recovery and relief efforts, honor the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting the good fight, give a voice to those who lost so much in the devastation – and to let the world know that the people of LA are fighters and that their city will be back stronger than ever. Clocking in at nearly six hours and taking place across two locations (Intuit Dome and Kia Forum), FireAid accomplished all of that – and then some – by bringing a sense of hope, heart, and grace to difficult times. Between moments spotlighting those most impacted by the windstorms and wildfires and a number of famous faces urging viewers to donate (with Steve Ballmer and Connie Ballmer pledging that every donation made during the livestream would be matched by them, dollar for dollar), an amazing lineup of artists from across the generations reminded us that in times like these, music is needed now more than ever.

In terms of highlights, you could pretty much start the show at any point during the event's official YouTube livestream (waiting for you above) and be treated to some serious greatness with truly jaw-dropping moments. Watching St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, take the lead in honor of Kurt Cobain with the reunited Nirvana to bang out "Breed," "School," "Territorial Pissings," and "All Apologies" respectively, was one of those performances you watch the next day just to remind yourself that it really happened. And to end the night, you couldn't do much better than the amazing Lady Gaga, who powered through performances of "Shallow" and "Always Remember Us This Way" before sharing a new song with the audience and viewers ("It's just for tonight, it's just for you. Time is a healer").

But that doesn't begin to do right by the night – a night that kicked off with Green Day and Billie Eilish setting the perfect tone for what was to come. From there, we had the Red Hot Chili Peppers wearing their SoCal love on their sleeves as they launched into "Dani California," "Californication," and "Under the Bridge." Speaking of jaw-dropping moments, the iconic Dr. Dre took the stage to Anderson.Paak and Sheila E. for "Still D.R.E." before moving on to (you guessed it) "California Love." A reunited No Doubt saw Gwen Stefani tear through "I'm Just a Girl," "Don't Speak" and "Spiderwebs,"

Katy Perry offered up "Rise," "Roar," and "California Gurls," while Stevie Nicks brought her musical magic to the stage with "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," and "Landslide." Earth, Wind & Fire brought a medley of their classics ("September" will always be one of the coolest songs ever), while The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, and Guns 'n Roses' guitarist Slash made for yet another amazing musical team-up. With one of our many personal favorite moments, Jelly Roll performed "I Am Not Okay" and a cover of Bob Seger's hit, "Hollywood Nights" – with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker confirmed earlier rumors by joining Jelly Roll's performance.

