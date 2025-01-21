Posted in: Amazon Studios, Max, TV | Tagged: fireaid, los angeles

FireAid Update: Intuit Dome, Kia Forum Lineups Released & More

Set for Jan. 30th, we have an updated rundown of who's performing at FireAid, the lineups for the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, and more.

As we get closer to Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company's benefit concert event to support the firefighters and first responders fighting the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires, as well as those personally impacted by the devastation and loss, we have some updates to pass along. Set to take place in two locations on January 30th, we have an updated rundown of who's set to perform as well as who will be performing where ahead of ticket sales going live. With still nine days to go, make sure to check back for additional news and updates.

Who's Set to Perform During "FireAid"? Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Dawes, Anderson.Paak, Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Peso Pluma, and a Dave Matthews/John Mayer team-up. Additional acts and special guests will be announced over the next several days.

Where Is "FireAid" Taking Place? "FireAid" will take place in two venues: Intuit Dome and Kia Forum (with who's playing where in the key art that was released that waiting for you above)

How Can I Watch "FireAid"? Tickets go on sale on January 22nd at 12 noon PST (3 pm EST) over on Ticketmaster.

In addition to trying to see it in person at the Intuit Dome or The Forum, the concerts will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music/Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video/Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Where Are The Funds Raised by "FireAid" Going? According to the event's organizers, "Proceeds from the concert will go toward a 501(c)(3) created for the event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies."

Who's Producing "FireAid"? Shelli Azofff and Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents.

