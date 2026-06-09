Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: brad pitt, david ayer, Heart Of The Beast

Heart of the Beast: 4 HQ Images And 2 BTS Images Officially Released

Paramount released four high-quality images and two behind-the-scenes images from David Ayer's new film, Heart of the Beast.

Article Summary Paramount has unveiled a new Heart of the Beast update as David Ayer and Brad Pitt reunite after Fury.

Heart of the Beast heads to theaters on September 25, 2026.

David Ayer’s survival thriller follows a high-stakes story set in the Alaskan wilderness with Brad Pitt leading.

Heart of the Beast could mark a strong return for Ayer as anticipation builds for Paramount’s fall 2026 release.

Director David Ayer has been missing more than he's been hitting in the last couple of years, but there is a chance that his next movie could be a hit. The last time Ayer and Brad Pitt worked together, we got the fantastic Fury, and now they are teaming up again for Heart of the Beast. That might be one of the most generic titles we have in 2026, and the concept is one that we all know all too well. It's another survival movie, and this time it comes with a bonus dog. Paramount Pictures has released four high-quality images from the film, along with two behind-the-scenes images. It's due to be released in September, and we saw some footage during CinemaCon, so a trailer will likely be here before we know it. Ayer has always been a promising director, even if he might be hanging onto a version of a DC film that doesn't exist and that no one wants to see a bit too tight. We've seen him thrive before; let's see if he can do it again.

Heart of the Beast: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. It will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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