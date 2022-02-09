Celebrate Valentine's Day With Scooby-Doo & Scooby-Dee This Year

If you're a Scooby-Doo fan, this is an auction that you're not going to want to miss. Heritage Auctions hosts a varied collection of exclusive lots, including original comic pages, vintage collectibles, rare trading cards, and more. Some of their most interesting auctions are their animation auctions, as you can often find Heritage hosting lots featuring behind-the-scenes, official material from classic cartoons such as Scooby-Doo. Often, these auctions will feature animation drawings or production cels. This time, there is a Scooby-Doo handpainted publicity cel featuring Scoob and Scooby-Dee now live at Heritage Auctions, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Heritage Auctions is great at making sure potential bidders get a good look at what they're going to receive. In addition to the high-quality scan of this painted publicity cel, you can also see a photograph that shows the cel in the context of its surroundings so you can see what it will actually look like when you bid on it and add it to your collection. Take a look right here.

Let's get into the official listing, now up at Heritage:

Created for The Scooby-Doo Show, this hand-painted original publicity cel depicts [Scooby] and Scooby-Dee spending some quality time together in a fantastic, full-figure image. The 12 field cel features an image of the two dogs measuring about 4.75" x 5". The cel is paired with its original matching background, which is hand-painted with gouache, watercolor, and airbrush on 12 field background board. This lovely piece was likely used for promotional purposes, such as advertising and merchandising. The setup is in Very Good condition, with minor handling and edge wear.

Fans of Scooby-Doo and the gang can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this item, just in time for Valentine's Day. A barkin' good Valentine's Day, right? Right? Ah, whatever.