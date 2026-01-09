Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black mirror

Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Announces Season 8 Return

During an interview with Netflix's TUDUM that went live earlier today, Charlie Brooker announced that Black Mirror will be back for Season 8.

If you're a fan of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror and you've been wondering if the critically acclaimed anthology series will be back for an eighth season, you got your answer earlier today. During an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, where he reflected on the seventh season and teased his upcoming project for the streaming service, Brooker confirmed that "'Black Mirror' will return, and hopefully it'll be more 'Black Mirror' than ever." Later on in the interview, Brooker elaborated on the series' future: "Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that 'Black Mirror' will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away."

Black Mirror Season 7: What You Need to Know…

"Common People": When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost. Starring: Chris O'Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor.

Bête Noire": Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn't seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there's something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices. Starring: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae, Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa.

"Hotel Reverie": Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She's got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home. Starring Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth.

"Plaything": Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren't expecting. Starring: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur.

"Eulogy": An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past, leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past. Starring: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity": Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning. Starring: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!