Shepard Fairey Shares Official VP Kamala Harris "Forward" Artwork

Artist Shepard Fairey shared their new "FORWARD" poster and explained why they see VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz as the right choice.

With only months remaining before the U.S. chooses between Democratic candidates Vice-President Kamala Harris & Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican candidates ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump & Ohio Sen. JD Vance to be the next pair to move into The White House, a very important figure from the 2008 POTUS election is having their say, officially supporting VP Harris & Gov. Walz – and putting their artwork out there to back-up their support. Artist Shepard Fairey, whose "HOPE" poster came to define President Barack Obama's presidential campaign – has released a poster for VP Harris, with the message "FORWARD" (a reference to VP Harris' campaign making the point on the campaign trail that "We are not going back" to how things were under Trump).

It's that expression that Fairey references in an online message of support that was included with the release of the artwork. While noting that the country hasn't yet achieved its goals and that work remains to achieve a vision of "a healthy planet, for corporate accountability, toward equality and away from racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia, for equitable access to opportunity, for full access to the medical care we want or need, for fair and just immigration policies," Fairey sees the path forward as being clear.

"I believe VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz are our best chance to move forward. They are our best chance to push back on encroaching fascism and threats to democracy and our best chance for creating the world we all desire and deserve," Fairey wrote. "Politics is messy… but messy is no excuse for checking out. Messy is the work, and the work can be joyful. Messy is what it takes to get through the daunting mess in pursuit of a better future. But we only win if we show up. Be ready for Nov. 5. Check your voter registration status now." Based on how the artist's artwork blew up back in 2018, expect to see Fairey's artwork on a lot of television screens moving forward.

