For All Mankind: Kaufman, Cruz, and Asserson Join Season 5 Cast

Ronald D. Moore and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind are welcoming Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson to the sci-fi drama's Season 5 cast.

Three more joined the Apple TV+ historical revisionist sci-fi drama series For All Mankind with Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), and Ines Asserson (Royalteen) as series regulars for season five, according to Deadline Hollywood Other new additions include Mireille Enos (World War Z), Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale Vs Evil) and Costa Ronin (The Americans) along with returning cast members in Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova. The Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert-created series won two Emmys in 2023 and 2021.

For All Mankind Season 4 Recap and New Character Details

For All Mankind season four took place eight years after the events of season three where countries of the world are represented and sectionalized at a Martian colony known as Happy Valley. While interests are generally extended from their respective countries, like the United States, Soviet Union, and North Korea, tensions boil over as humanity's future lies in sustainability to covet invaluable resources. Upon the discovery of a mineral-rich asteroid, Happy Valley and Earth attempt to requisition the asteroid. As the colonists discover the bureaucrats on Earth look to hoard the asteroid, it places their future on Mars in jeopardy as funding could potentially get cut and, ultimately, abandoned, leading to the epic space heist in the season four finale.

Kaufman will play Alex Poletov Baldwin, son of Kelly Baldwin (Wu) and Ed's (Kinnaman) grandson. Cruz will portray Lily Dale, the youngest daughter of Miles (Kebbell) and Amanda Dale (Shannon Lucio). Asserson will play A.J. Jarrett,' a US Marine training for a space mission. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Wolper and Nedivi serve as season five showrunners and also executive producers with Moore, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein, Kira Snyder, and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

Kaufman also appeared on The CW's Walker remake, CBS's FBI: Most Wanted, and NBC/Netflix's Manifest. Cruz, who will star in the upcoming Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, also appeared in MGM's Bottoms (2023) and Disney+ legacy sequel series Willow. Asserson, who will appear in the upcoming CBS drama King and Conqueror, has also appeared in Softshell (2024), the Norwegian horror series Heirs of the Night, and Harajuku (2018).

