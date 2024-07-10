Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, for all mankind, preview, season 5

For All Mankind: Mireille Enos Joins Season 5 Cast as Series Regular

Mireille Enos (Hanna, The Killing) has joined the cast of Apple TV+, Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind Season 5.

If you're a fan of Apple TV+ and show creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind, then April was a pretty good month for you. Along with the award-winning space drama landing a renewal for season five, it was announced that the show's universe would be expanding with the spinoff series, "Star City" – with Nedivi and Wolpert set as showrunners & executive producers (alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions), and Sony Pictures Television producing. But today's casting news takes us to the upcoming fifth season of the franchise series, with Mireille Enos (Hanna, The Killing) tapped to join the streaming series in the series regular role of Celia Boyd, a member of the Peacekeeper Security Force on Mars. Enos reunites again with The Killing co-star Joel Kinnaman and a cast that also includes Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

The spinoff "Star City" is billed as a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program – and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.

"Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of 'For All Mankind,'" shared executive producers Wolpert and Nedivi. "The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of 'For All Mankind' with our partners at Apple and Sony."

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind is created by Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions – as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein, and Kira Snyder. "For All Mankind" is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

