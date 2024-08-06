Posted in: Apple, Casting, TV | Tagged: apple tv, for all mankind, preview, tyler labine

For All Mankind Season 5: Tyler Labine Joins Cast in Recurring Role

Tyler Labine (New Amsterdam) has joined the cast of Apple TV+'s sci-fi series "For All Mankind" for its fifth season in a recurring role.

For All Mankind is expanding its space family adding Tyler Labine in a recurring role for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series. The New Amsterdam star will be set to play Fred, a Mars Peacekeeper. He'll join Mireille Enos (Lucky Hank) and Costa Ronin (Obliterated) as season five additions. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the historical revisionist series creates an alternate version of the space race where the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon as the Cold War continues to shape the politics between the superpowers with each season covering a new period, which includes an international colonization of Mars.

Catching Up on Four Seasons of For All Mankind

When we last left the critically acclaimed Sony Pictures TV series, there was interest between Earth and Mars in securing an asteroid that would produce invaluable mining resources. If Earth secured the asteroid, Happy Valley's future on Mars is in jeopardy as Edward Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) orchestrates an interplanetary heist to hijack the asteroid to preserve the livelihood of his colleagues on the station. Season five will be showrun by Wolpert and Nedivi, who will also executive produce with Moore, Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein, and Kira Snyder.

Labine is coming off his successful run in NBC's New Amsterdam, appearing in all five seasons from 2018-2023. He also appeared in the film Sam & Kate (2022) for Peacock, Sony's Escape Room (2019), lent his voice in the DreamWorks animated series Voltron: Legendary Defender for Netflix, Crackle's StartUp, and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Returning for For All Mankind season five are Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova. There's no set date for season five to premiere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!