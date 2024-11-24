Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Alton Brown, thanksgiving

Forget Deep-Frying: Alton Brown's Extreme Ways to Cook That Turkey

After tackling turkey deep-frying, Alton Brown shared "Hazardous Turkey Cookery for Thrill Seekers and Adrenaline Junkies" ("Danger Birds").

As we're writing this, millions of U.S. families are finalizing their Thanksgiving Day plans—including how they're preparing the turkey. For some, the holiday is a time to experiment with cooking their bird in ways that keep fire departments, EMTs, and insurance agents busy until the end of November. Thankfully, all-around food genius Alton Brown was willing to step up to help save some lives. In "Turkey Frying for the Safety Minded" (which you can check out above), Brown was kind enough to share an updated look at the ultimate accessory when it comes to deep-frying a turkey – the turkey derrick. Along with offering a rundown of how viewers can build their own, Brown was kind enough to share the best steps to a great bird. Pretty cool, right? You get an amazing-tasting turkey without burning down three neighborhood blocks – what could be wrong with that? Well… that's where the series "Hazardous Turkey Cookery for Thrill Seekers and Adrenaline Junkies" (aka, "Danger Birds") comes in.

In his intro to the first of the three-video series, Brown explains that he received more than his fair share of not-so-happy reactions from people who – for lack of a better phrase – kinda got off on the potential danger that used to come with deep-frying a turkey. But with Brown showing the safest way to do it for the best results, they're just not feeling it like they used to. In a way to make it up to them – and to also offer us an interesting history lesson in how turkeys were cooked in the past – Brown is spotlighting some other adrenaline-jacking ways they can add a sense of danger to their holiday family gathering (aside from the danger that's built into holiday family gatherings).

In the first of the following three videos, Brown demonstrates the serious downside of using electricity and electrocuting your bird. Following that, Brown tests the practice of using lava to cook your turkey to perfection. Finally, Brown looks to the stars to see if a rocket engine could cook the kind of turkey you'd want on your Thanksgiving table:

