Foundation: Apple TV+ Gives Isaac Asimov Adapt Season 2 Order

Looks like showrunner David S. Goyer is getting closer to his eight-season plan with Apple TV+ giving his series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's trilogy of Foundation novels a second season order. Reportedly, the series has received a "soft" renewal in November 2019 out of respect to the size and scope of the production.

"Since my childhood, I've dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like," Goyer said in a statement. "Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov's indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov's brilliant masterwork. We're playing the long game with Foundation and I'm grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We're about to fold some serious space."

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. With Goyer executive producing and serving as showrunner, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.