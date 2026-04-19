Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, sci-fi, survival, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker: New Update Adds Photo Drone With New Bug Fixes

The Last Caretaker has a new update in Early Access, adding the Photo Drone along with other upgrades

Article Summary The Last Caretaker adds a Photo Drone, letting players capture stunning scenes from unique perspectives.

Update 3.5: Shadow Drop brings major bug fixes and optimizations for smoother, more reliable gameplay.

Discover new secrets, hidden rooms, storm regions, and enhanced world details in this latest Early Access update.

Try out playable minigames, PECO cartridges, and new weapon customization paints for fresh gameplay variety.

Indie game studio Channel37 dropped a new update for The Last Caretaker in Early Access this past week, adding some improvements but also a little bit of fun. The main addition to the game's Update 3.5: Shadow Drop right now is the new Photo Drone, which is this game's version of photo mode, where you can take a specific drone out and fly it around to get the best shots of everything. This has basically been added to give those who enjoy that type of gameplay aesthetics something fun to do. The update also adds a number of gameplay improvements, which players should notice in the mechanics. It is still technically under development. You can check out the developers' notes below, along with a video above, as the update is now live on Steam.

Become a Shutterbug While Helping What Remains of Humanity In The Last Caretaker's Latest Update

Update 3.5: Shadow Drop is the direct result of the game's community feedback, and isn't part of the game's original six-update roadmap. After tracking player reports, crash logs, and various instances of gameplay friction, Channel37 decided against waiting for a major release to resolve these issues. This extra update focuses on the things players feel every day: broken persistence, unreliable cables, fabrication issues, progression blockers, and resource-heavy scenes that needed more performance headroom. Instead of waiting and folding it all into Update 4, it was pushed out now.

Major fixes + optimization to address broken persistence, unreliable cables, fabrication inconsistencies, progression blocks, and graphics lag in certain areas

New Photo Drone for taking photos/screenshots, scouting areas, and seeing a new perspective on the drowned world

PECO cartridges + playable minigames to challenge even the quickest robotic reflexes

More hidden rooms, caves, vents, and secrets throughout familiar locations

New expansions to the world, such as a new storm region, support buoys, and higher-quality environmental details

New customization paints for weapons

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