Posted in: Anime, Movies | Tagged: Castle in the Sky, Fathom Entertainment, gkids, My Neighbor Totoro, only yesterday, ponyo, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, studio ghibli, Tales from Earthsea

Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 Complete Film Lineup Revealed

Fathom Entertainment and GKIDS revealed the complete lineup of films for Studio Ghibli Fest 2026, bringing several films back to theaters.

Article Summary Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 returns to theaters with a lineup of classic and anniversary anime films

Beloved titles like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke featured in the schedule

Screenings run from June to October 2026, with both dubbed and subtitled showings available

Tickets go on sale May 15; see cleaned-up, remastered versions of Ghibli favorites on the big screen

Fathom Entertainment and GKIDS revealed the full lineup for Studio Ghibli Fest 2026, with several classic anime films returning to theaters from June to October. Among the films making an appearance are Ponyo, Tales from Earthsea, Only Yesterday, Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke. Many of which will be shown in their anniversary editions, cleaned up and presented in the best form possible as they play on the silver screen in select theaters. Tickets will go on sale on the festival's website starting on May 15. We have a couple of quotes from both parties about the festival here, as well as the complete screening schedule.

See Legendary Anime Films On The Big Screen Again During Studio Ghibli Fest 2026

"Studio Ghibli Fest endures every year by offering some of the most consistently popular programming Fathom Entertainment brings to theatres for audiences young and old, and we are so very pleased to continue our partnership with GKIDS and bring this timeless Japanese animation content back to the big screen," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. "Fathom continues to innovate and reset expectations of the traditional theatrical experience and bring engaging and treasured content to cinemas, such as that from GKIDS and its annual Studio Ghibli Fest."

"This year's Studio Ghibli Fest features milestone anniversaries, rarely screened classics, and some of the greatest animated filmmaking in the world," said GKIDS' President David Jesteadt. "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Fathom Entertainment to bring Ghibli fans these incredible films in theaters nationwide – the way they were meant to be seen."

Ponyo

Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 PM (DUB)

Sunday, June 14 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, June 15 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Wednesday, June 17: 7:00 PM (DUB)

My Neighbor Totoro

Saturday, July 11 at 3:00 PM (DUB)

Sunday, July 12 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, July 13 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Tuesday, July 14 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 PM (DUB)

Tales from Earthsea 20th Anniversary

Saturday, August 8 at 3:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, August 10 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Only Yesterday 35th Anniversary

Sunday, August 9 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Tuesday, August 11 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Castle in the Sky 40th Anniversary

Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 PM (DUB)

Sunday, August 23 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, August 24 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Tuesday, August 25 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Wednesday, August 26 at 7:00 PM (DUB)

Princess Mononoke – 4K Remastered

Saturday, September 26 at 3:00 PM (DUB)

Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, September 28 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Tuesday, September 29 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 PM (DUB)

Spirited Away 25th Anniversary

Saturday, October 17: 3:00 PM (DUB)

Sunday, October 18: 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, October 19: 7:00 PM (SUB)

Tuesday, October 20: 7:00 PM (SUB)

Wednesday, October 21: 7:00 PM (DUB)

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