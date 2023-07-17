Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, foundation, isaac asimov, preview, season 2

Foundation: Apple TV+ Releases S02E02 "A Glimpse of Darkness" Preview

With a new episode hitting this week, here's a sneak preview for Apple TV+'s Foundation Season 2 Episode 2, "A Glimpse of Darkness."

With a bust week ahead across the pop culture landscape on any number of fronts, we thought we would help get your week started off on a strong note with a sneak preview for the next episode of Apple TV+, David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's massive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation. Led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell & Leah Harvey, the streaming series chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. In S02E02: "A Glimpse of Darkness," Gaal (Llobell) deals with how to handle a disturbing vision while the bond between Day (Pace) and Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) grows stronger. Of course, all of that pales in comparison to what The Vault has to offer.

With the second chapter of the 10-episode second season set to hit screens on Friday, July 21st (and dropping weekly on Fridays after that), here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come – along with both official trailers & season overview – for Apple TV+'s Foundation:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!