Foundation Rises This September; Apple TV+ Releases New Teaser

Fans of Isaac Asimov's iconic, award-winning "Foundation" novel series received some good news Monday morning, with Apple TV+ announcing that showrunner & executive producer, David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, Man of Steel) will premiere globally on September 24 with three episodes (with the remaining episodes of the 10-episode season dropping Fridays). But that's not all because there's also a new teaser for the live-action adaptation that does an impressive job showcasing the scope and scale of the project. Which is a fancy way of saying that the visuals blew our eyeballs out through the backs of our heads.

Now here's a look at the second teaser for Apple TV+'s Foundation:

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever. Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

"In the decades since the 'Foundation' series first saw print, Asimov's prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now," said Goyer. "Growing up, I devoured 'Foundation' and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn't seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice. 'Foundation' has always been at the top of my bucket list and I'm honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you're a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I'm excited to share with you what we've created."

Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. With Goyer executive producing and serving as showrunner, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

