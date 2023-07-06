Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: aple, apple tv, foundation, isaac asimov, preview, trailer

Foundation Season 2 Official Trailer, Episode 1 Overview Released

Here's a look at the new trailer for Apple TV+, David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's series take on Isaac Asimov's Foundation Season 2.

Fans of Apple TV+, David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's massive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation are now down to only a week until the series returns for its second season. Led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell & Leah Harvey, the streaming series chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Now, we have an official trailer to pass along that gives a better sense of where the action is at when the story resumes – but that's not all. In addition, here's a look at the episode overview for S02E01: "In Seldon's Shadow": "Hari finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison. An assassination attempt leaves Day shaken. Gaal and Salvor devise an escape plan."

With the 10-episode second season premiere set to hit screens on Friday, July 14th (and dropping weekly on Fridays after that), here's a look at the official trailer & season overview for Apple TV+'s Foundation, followed by the first official trailer that was released back in June:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

