Foundation Season 2 Set for Summer 2023: A New Crisis Arises (Teaser)

Even though we're only four days into the new year, Apple TV+ isn't wasting a second making sure viewers keep Summer 2023 open on their viewing schedules. Because that's when David S. Goyer and Skydance Television's Foundation will make its second season return. Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, the monumental adaptation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Abd speaking of crises, that's exactly what we get a sense of in the teaser that was released along with the news of the release window. Because there's a new crisis at their doorstep…

With the second season of the streaming series set to hit this summer, here's a look at an official sneak preview of Apple TV+'s Foundation Season 2 (followed by a look at the returning cast as well as the newest additions):

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.