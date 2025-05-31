Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: foundation

Foundation Season 3: Apple TV+ Drops New Look at Isaac Asimov Adapt

Apple TV+ released a new mini-teaser for Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation Season 3, set to arrive on July 11th.

Between CCXP Mexico 2025, the second season finale of Doctor Who, and Netflix's TUDUM global fan event, this Saturday is turning out to be a very active one across the pop culture landscape. Not wanting to be left out of the festivities, fans of Apple TV+, Skydance Television, and David S. Goyer's Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation were treated to a mini-teaser for the upcoming third season. In case you missed it, the streaming series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories returns on Friday, July 11th (with the 10-episode season dropping new episodes weekly on Friday through September 12).

Returning with Harris, Pace, and Llobell are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King. The third season of the Apple TV+ series also welcomes Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk to the cast. Here's a look at the mini-teaser that was released earlier today:

Earlier this year, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead, Krypton) had joined the Apple TV+ series as the new showrunner and executive producer, with a Season 4 writers' room reportedly already at work. You can check out the official teaser above, with an updated image gallery and official season overview waiting for you below:

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as "The Mule," whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Apple TV+'s Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson, and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

