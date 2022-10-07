Four Very Unfair Matches Planned for Tonight's AEW Rampage

WWE Extreme Rules is this weekend, which would normally mean that things are looking up for The Chadster. But unfortunately, The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, is in cahoots with Tony Khan to make The Chadster absolutely miserable, so he is forcing The Chadster to watch not just one but two AEW shows tonight: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV. Auughh man! So unfair!

Even worse, Ray has forced The Chadster to create two listicles previewing the shows, forcing The Chadster to promote AEW, which is basically the same thing as stabbing Triple H right in the back. The Chadster will never forgive himself, but as one of only two unbiased wrestling journalists in the entire business (the other being Ryan Satin), The Chadster will do his duty in the most professional and objective way. That's why The Chadster now presents to you: Four Very Unfair Matches for AEW Rampage that are going to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S WEEKEND!

1. Varsity Blonds vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods on AEW Rampage

The Chadster isn't quite sure he gets what the gimmick of the Varsity Blonds is supposed to be. Both men are in their twenties, with Pillman pushing thirty. Are they supposed to be still in high school? Or are they supposed to be people who still haven't moved past their high school glory days? Whatever it is, The Chadster hates it just like The Chadster hated high school, and The Chadster also hates this match. Apparently, AEW does too, since this is the only match happening tonight they didn't make a graphic for and send unsolicited to The Chadster to harass him.

2. Tay Melo and Anna Jay vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue on AEW Rampage

This match was set up during a backstage promo on AEW Dynamite this week, with coach Madison Rayne teaming with up-and-comer Skye Blue to take on the ladies from the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Chadster finds it really disrespectful that AEW continues to try to push new wrestlers instead of using all the wrestlers they hired from WWE. Then again, The Chadster doesn't like when they use the wrestlers from WWE either because it's so disrespectful to everything Triple H has ever done for the wrestling business, so, you know what, they should just cancel this match completely. And all matches from now on.

3. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush and Private Party on AEW Rampage

How dare AEW put the world champion in a match on AEW Rampage! Don't they know that Friday nights are for WWE Smackdown! Stop trying to overshadow The Chadster's beloved WWE! And to do it on the weekend of a WWE PLE besides? Auughh man! So unfair!

4. Death Triangle vs. Dark Order for the AEW World Trios Championships

This match was born out of necessity since the originally scheduled match, Preston Vance vs. Andrade, can't happen since Tony Khan sent Andrade home after Andrade got in a fight with Sammy Guevara. Personally, The Chadster thinks its just so unfair that AEW won't let all the wrestlers who realized they were wrong to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back by leaving now return to WWE. People make mistakes, Tony Khan. Should they have to pay for those mistakes for the length of their contracts?! It just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about business.

How to Watch

Once again, AEW will air two hours of wrestling on Friday Night, which has got to be an infringement on WWE's trademarks. AEW Rampage will air live at 10/9C on TNT, and will be followed by a live 1-hour Battle of the Belts special on TNT at 11/10C. Both shows will also stream live on Fite for AEW Plus subscribers. But if you care about The Chadster at all, and if you have any respect whatsoever for WWE, Extreme Rules, and everything Triple H and Vince McMahon have ever done for the wrestling business, then you shouldn't watch even a single second of it.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling