Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers, family guy, the simpsons

Fox Entertainment, Hulu Extend Streaming Deal Through 2029: Details

Fox Entertainment and Hulu locked in a new streaming deal that includes in-season streaming rights to Fox's programming through 2029.

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have cemented their business relationship in a big way, locking in a new multi-year deal that includes in-season streaming rights to Fox's programming through 2029. In addition, Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting notes that Fox Entertainment and Hulu are also expanding their arrangement regarding multi-platform marketing in a big way (reportedly valued at $1.5B+ over four years, including ad-load). What does this mean for both companies? Fox gets a reliable streaming partner for all of its programming (like Rescue HI-Surf, Animal Control, The Masked Singer, and more), while Hulu gets access to some prime programming in a more timely manner.

In terms of animation, 20th Television Animation-produced series such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will most likely remain on the network (sorry, Seth MacFarlane) – with all three currently contracted to run through the 2024-2025 season. There had been some rumblings earlier this year that some of Fox's animated programming could make the jump from the network to the streaming service – with the two Hulu-exclusive Family Guy specials fueling the speculation.

"Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results," shared Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today's shifting media landscape." Lauren Tempest, General Manager, Hulu, added, "The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits and out-of-season episodes of key Fox titles, and we're excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers. Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch when they want to watch them."

